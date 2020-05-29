Shopping malls are reopening in Azerbaijan

Some of the restrictions under the special quarantine regime will be lifted from 00:00 on May 31, 2020.

Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers informs that, the activity of large shopping centers and malls is being restored in the country (except for children and other entertainment centers, cinemas, and public catering spaces).

Notably, the work regime in the areas allowed to operate during the pandemic must be carried out following the relevant sanitary-epidemiological rules and guidelines provided by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. Violation of the rules creates administrative and criminal liability provided by the law.