    Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade: Those who commit negative actions under the guise of Islam should be condemned

    Some Azerbaijani citizens have left for other countries and joined various groups

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Some Azerbaijani citizens have left for other countries and joined various groups.They have to be explained that this is wrong move. "

    Report informs, it was stated by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

    He noted that, those who commit negative actions under the guise of Islamshould be condemned, as they fall under the influence of other states."Doing negative acts under the cover of Islam is wrong. To shed blood  is forbidden by the religion".

    Sheikh-ul-Islam also said that self-flagellation with chains on Ashura is wrong: "We must not shed blood for nothing".

