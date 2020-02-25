 Top

Session of Azerbaijan Election Commission kicks off

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has assembled for the next session.

According to Report, commission members are considering several more appeals in connection with the February 9 parliamentary elections.

The commission will make appropriate decisions regarding the issues on the agenda.

The February 13 meeting of the Central Election Commission annulled the voting results in four constituencies:

Imishli-Beylagan constituency No. 80 - leading candidate Chingiz Ganizade

Lankaran rural constituency No. 74 - leading candidate of Khadi Rajabli

Third Khatai constituency No. 35 - leading candidate Rauf Arifoglu

First Khatai constituency No. 33 - leading candidate Huseynbala Miralamov.                                         

