Session of Azerbaijan Election Commission kicks off

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3d0689e347fb9ec3a76b020d8c188719/cff27cfb-27c0-4c81-9a19-d5df14b7843d_292.jpg

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has assembled for the next session.

According to Report, commission members are considering several more appeals in connection with the February 9 parliamentary elections.

The commission will make appropriate decisions regarding the issues on the agenda.

The February 13 meeting of the Central Election Commission annulled the voting results in four constituencies:

Imishli-Beylagan constituency No. 80 - leading candidate Chingiz Ganizade

Lankaran rural constituency No. 74 - leading candidate of Khadi Rajabli

Third Khatai constituency No. 35 - leading candidate Rauf Arifoglu

First Khatai constituency No. 33 - leading candidate Huseynbala Miralamov.