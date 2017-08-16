Servicemen and civil servants of State Border Service awarded with honorary titles

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding honorary titles to the servicemen and civil servants of the State Border Service (SBS).

Report informs, following military servicemen and civil servants of the State Border Service (SBS) have been awarded with honorary titles of the Republic of Azerbaijan for long-term effective activity.

“Honored teacher”

Gahramanova Chimnaz Muslum

“Honored physician”

Yusif-zade Kanan Rafael– Medical service lieutenant-colonel

Farajova Sona Adalat– Medical service lieutenant-colonel

“Honored civil servant”

Namazova Raisa Vali

“Honored journalist”

Jahangirov Rovshan Giyas– Captain

“Honored medical worker”

Alirzayeva Heyrana Tofig– Senior ensign.