    Servicemen and civil servants of State Border Service awarded with honorary titles

    President Ilham Aliyev signed relevant order

    Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding honorary titles to the servicemen and civil servants of the State Border Service (SBS).

    Report informs, following military servicemen and civil servants of the State Border Service (SBS) have been awarded with honorary titles of the Republic of Azerbaijan for long-term effective activity.

    Honored teacher

    Gahramanova Chimnaz Muslum

    Honored physician

    Yusif-zade Kanan Rafael– Medical service lieutenant-colonel

    Farajova Sona Adalat– Medical service lieutenant-colonel

    Honored civil servant

    Namazova Raisa Vali

    Honored journalist

    Jahangirov Rovshan Giyas– Captain

    Honored medical worker

    Alirzayeva Heyrana Tofig– Senior ensign.

