Service chief: "Three organized groups involved in illegal migration in Azerbaijan revealed"

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Recently, more serious measures are taken against illegal migration and illegal migration in Azerbaijan sharply reduced."

Report informs Chief of the State Migration Service (SMS) Firudin Nabiyev told reporters.

He said that during the last two months three group of bands found by service: "Those people who are citizens of Bangladesh and Pakistan, were invited to Azerbaijan with visa and from Azerbaijan they planned to send to Iran and other countries. Up to 75 of such persons have been found. Their main organizations have also been found, they were removed from the country."

F. Nabiyev added that in 2012, has received an information about violation of the law in 633 companies,this number dropped to 153 in 2015.