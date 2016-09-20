September 25 declared Election Silence due to referendum in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ September 25, Sunday has been declared Election Silence due to the referendum on September 26, 2016 in order to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, three campaign groups - 'Yeni Azərbaycan' (New Azerbaijan), 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' (Civil Society) and 'Bələdiyyə' (Municipality) - were registered at the Central Election Commission in regard with the referendum.

The registered groups have launched the campaign on September 3 and will end on September 25 at 08:00 am. According to the Electoral Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, any campaigning is prohibited on the voting day and the day before, that is Election Silence.