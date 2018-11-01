Secretary of State Commission: “Necessary steps have been taken to prepare photo robots of missing people”

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ As an initial task of the State Comission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the list of missing persons was clarified and now 3,888 people are registered with the State Commission of Missing Persons, Secretary of the State Commission, head of the working group Ismayil Akhundov said.

Report informs that he was speaking at the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the activities of the State Comission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

Akhundov noted that the photographs related to them were collected and added to the updated database, the necessary measures were taken to compile photo-robots of the missing, international experience in the field of search and investigation, exhumation and identification was studied: "In addition, according to the framework agreement signed with the International Committee of the Red Cross, consultations with the Ministry of Internal Affairs were conducted to obtain DNA from collected biological material from close relatives of missing biological material, and 195 graves of unknown victims killed during intensive military operations were found on the territory of the country, GPS coordinates set, on the instructions of the head of state, on the basis of the testimony of those released from captivity and hostages, a book was published in Azerbaijani and English and other instructions were fulfilled."