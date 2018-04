Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Playwright Rustam Ibrahimbayov, who came to Baku for the funeral of his brother, returned to Moscow.

Report informs, R.Ibrahimbayov left the country a few days after the funeral of his brother, the national writer Magsud Ibragibekova.

He is expected to return to Azerbaijan in the near future.

Notably, a national writer of Azerbaijan Magsud Ibrahimbeyov has died at the age of 81. He was buried at the I Alley of Honor.