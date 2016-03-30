Ruling party official: 'No pressure by international organizations to Azerbaijan'

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Release of a number of convicts under court decisions and pardon decree of President Ilham Aliyev shows attention of the Azerbaijani government towards its citizens'.

Report was told by Aydin Mirzazade, Chief of Political Analysis and Forecasting Department of New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Executive Secretariat, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption.

Noting regular occurrence of such cases, A.Mirzazade said that an issue on a group of people is actual, as it is mentioned by opposition circles: 'A number of people released according to the latest pardon decree. The State always shows humanist attitude towards persons, not posing threat to the society and realizing their mistakes. These events show that the state fulfills its obligation to ensure safety before citizens and start afresh. The question is not about well-known prisoners, but generally about care for the citizens, the rule of law. Last trials do not release them from liability of committed crimes. Namely, it is not pardon, but humanism. We hope that released persons will comply with the requirements of the law.

NAP Functionary also commented on estimation of release of some well-known convicts as pressure by international organizations to Azerbaijan: 'These claims are groundless. Azerbaijani government bears responsibility only before its citizens and reports to them. Azerbaijan is a member of international organizations and one of the countries defining their policy. There is not the point on pressure of international organizations towards Azerbaijan. There are no political convicts in Azerbaijan. Attempt by opposition to politicize arrest of certain groups of people is not something else than getting benefit'.