Robert Cekuta: Azerbaijani government cooperates with the U.S. to fight against human trafficking

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani government cooperates with the U.S. to fight against trafficking in human beings."

Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta said.

According to him, there are now until the facts of exploitation of people like slaves: "Similar cases are found in all countries. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijani Government for efforts to combat the human trafficking. This issue is also reflected in the legislation of Azerbaijan and the country has implemented a number of activities to fight against the human trafficking."