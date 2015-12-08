Rights of persons not obeyed court orders restricted

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendment to the law 'On Execution'.

Report informs, in accordance with document, amendment made to article 'Temporary restriction of debtor on right to leave country' of the law.

Thus, hereinafter, if in addition to court decisions, execution documents issued under administrative acts regarding court orders and payment of money requirements of tax authorities are not implemented by debtor during period defined for voluntary execution without valid reason, right of debtor to leave country maybe temporarily restricted in accordance with court decision under substantiated presentation of executive officer.

Information on temporarily restriction of right of debtor to leave country will be provided to debtor, claimant and relevant executive power authority immediately by executive officer.