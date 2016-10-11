Results of referendum in Azerbaijan ratified

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) has ratified final results of the referendum, held on September 26 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said regarding the voting process.

Following the discussions, the CEC has adopted a decision to ratify final results of the referendum.

The decision states that final results of the referendum, held on September 26 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are ratified, decision comes into force from the date of publication.

Notably, 3 671 797 of 5 267 111 voters across the country took part in referendum.