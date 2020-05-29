Restaurants, cafes to operate from 08:00 to 22:00

Restaurants, cafes, tea houses, as well as all public catering facilities in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran cities, and Absheron district will serve from 08:00 to 22:00 to customers in place (except for the public catering establishments using hookah and organization of mass festivities, meetings with more than ten people).

Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Report.

However, as the pandemic continues in the world and there is no cure for COVID-19, as well as no vaccine against the disease, the fight against the virus, should become part of everyone's daily life. Everyone must strictly adhere to the existing sanitary and hygienic rules and requirements to protect himself and other people, based on social responsibility, and encourage others to do so.