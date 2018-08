Sumgayit. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ 1419 people have been registered at the voter list of the polling station No.11 of Sumgayit 1st constituency No. 41.

Report informs, representatives of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Civil Solidarity Party (VHP), as well as other observers are monitoring the voting process, which began at 08:00 am Baku time.