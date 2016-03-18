Journalist Parviz Hashimli released - UPDATED

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report was told by Parviz Hashimli that signing of such a decree by President Ilham Aliyev is a humanist step: 'Release was my right, too. Because I did not plead guilty myself for the article of accusation. Signing the decree, the head of state provided my right for freedom. I would like to express my gratitude to the President. As well as I would like to express my gratitude to the press representatives, international organizations and human rights activists, who has supported me.'

Reporter Parviz Hashimli, whose name included into the order 'On pardoning a number of convicted persons', signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the reporter, who was kept in the Penal Institution No.13, is already at home.

Notably, P.Hashimli has been sentenced in accordance with the decision of Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated May 15, 2014.

The order signed by President Ilham Aliyev will be applied to 148 persons.