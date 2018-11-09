Report Information Agency organizes action 'Flag of Azerbaijan' in Tbilisi - VIDEO

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ An action devoted to the State Flag Day of Azerbaijan has been held in Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The aim of the action 'Flag of Azerbaijan' organized by Report's Georgian Bureau is to promote the state flag of Azerbaijan.

During the action the bands featuring the colors of Azerbaijani flags were distributed among Tbilisi residents and tourists in the park named after Heydar Aliyev. The young people distributing the bands noted that the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani flag is marked today and provided the city residents and guests with the detailed information about meaning of the flag colors.

The action further continued in the Azerbaijani Culture Museum named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov. From the Museum balcony the young people let the balloons of the colors of Azerbaijani flag into the air.

The event involved the employees of the Azerbaijani Culture Museum named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov, active Azerbaijani youth living in Tbilisi and Azerbaijani students receiving education at Georgian universities.