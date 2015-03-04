"Regulations of organization of activity of call centers at state authorities" adopted

Baku.4 March.REPORT.AZ/ The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasi-zadeh signed a decree on adoption of the "Regulations of organization of the activity of call centers at state authorities". Report informs, the regulations adopted in accordance with the 2.2 Article of the "National Activity Plan for preventing the corruption during 2012-2015 years" affirmed corresponding to the Order No.2421 dated September 5, 2012 of Azerbaijani President.

These regulations determine the requirements referring to the activity of similiar to the call centers authorities as call centers, phone enquiry centers, hotlines, trust lines and other centers defined in the Regulations and regulate the accountable issues. The Call centers are organizing for the aim of maintenance regulation system at state authorities, objective investigation of appeals and responses, provision of analyzes for the aim of development of the activities of such centers.

As well as, in accordance with the Regulations of organization of the activity of call centers at state authorities, the calls to the call centers are assigned automatically and no any hiding number services will be apply against state authorities. The Call Center phone calls will be recorded and applied person will be informed in advance.

Calling persons may require a copy of a voice recording within 3 months after the day of appeal.