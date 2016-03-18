Regulations on State Migration Service Readmission Office approved

Baku. 18 March.report.az/ 'Regulations on the State Migration Service Readmission Issues Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan' has been approved.

Report informs, the decree has been signed by the State Migration Service Chief Firudin Nabiyev.

In accordance with the regulations, the State Migration Service Readmission Issues Office is an independent structural unit of the administration of the State Migration Service.

Activities of the office cover participation in the implementation of the obligations of Azerbaijan on readmission issues under the service's powers as well as realization of rights, arising from international agreements, also in establishment of relations with migration authorities of foreign countries and international organizations in the field of readmission.