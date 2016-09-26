Referendum starts today in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The popular vote (referendum) appointed to September 26, 2016 in order to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan has already started.

Report informs, staring at 08:00 am, voting process will end at 19:00 Baku time.

Precinct and district election commissions, Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat will provide preliminary information 5 times during the day.

Notably, three campaign groups - 'Yeni Azərbaycan' (New Azerbaijan), 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' (Civil Society) and 'Bələdiyyə' (Municipality) - were registered at the Central Election Commission in regard with the referendum. 117 international observers will monitor the voting process. They are representatives and parliamentarians of 35 countries and various international organizations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.