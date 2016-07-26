Referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan scheduled for September 26

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on holding plebiscite (referendum) to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance with the order, the draft Referendum Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan' will be put to a referendum and published in the media.

The referendum has been scheduled for September 26, 2016.

The Central Election Commission has been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure holding of the referendum on the date mentioned as well as the Cabinet of Ministers to finance the referendum.