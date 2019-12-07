Reason of delay in Yevda Abramov’s funeral ceremony known - UPDATED

"According to our traditions, the deceased person cannot be buried on Saturday", MP Yevda Abramov’s daughter Besti Yusifova told Report.

‘Therefore, the funeral ceremony will be held on December 8’, she said.

*** 10:02

MP Yevda Abramov, who died yesterday, will be buried in Red Settlement of Guba district, Abramov’s daughter Besti Yusifova told Report.

The farewell ceremony will be held from 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 8 in the Cultural House of Guba district.

After the ceremony, the deceased will be buried in the Red Settlement.

A Mountain Jew Yevda Abramov was born on June 12, 1948 in Red Settlement of Guba district. He was suffering from cancer.