Re-run parliamentary elections starts in Azerbaijan on June 18

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, repeat parliamentary elections will be held in No.90 Agdash constituency.

Report informs, the voting will begin on June 18, 08: 00 am and will complete at 19: 00 local time.

7 candidates will contest on this constituency.

They are Osmanov Javid Hamid, Hagverdiyev Ali Bakir, Ibrahimli Anar Zamin, Aga-zade Igbal Fehruz, Gozalov Rashid Galib, Abdullayev Rashad Mustafa and Gozalov Elmir Shahsalim.

Candidate Javid Osmanov represents the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP). He is the chairman of the Agdash District branch of the party. Igbal Agazade, chairman of Umid Party is also among the deputy candidates. The other candidates are neutral.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to hold parliamentary re-election on Agdash constituency No.90 on June 18, 2016.

In the CEC meeting on November 17, results of the elections in Agdash constituency No.90 have been annulled under appeal of the candidates nominated at that constituency.

Leading candidate on the constituency No.90 was Chingiz Asadullayev, IV convocation Milli Majlis MP, Chairman of Supervisory Board of 'AGBank'.

Web cameras have been installed in 2, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13, 17, 20 and 21 polling stations of No.90 Agdash constituency.

In general, more than 500 local observers will monitor the elections.