    Ramiz Rzayev will chair again Azerbaijan Supreme Court

    The draft was signed by President Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Re-appointment of Ramiz Yagub Rzayev as the Chairman of Azerbaijan Supreme Court was discussed and accepted at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    The draft envisages recommendation for considering the appointment of Ramiz Rzayev as the Chairman of Azerbaijan Supreme Court, as term of his office expires on February 25.

    Report informs, it was submitted to Milli Majlis with signature of President Ilham Aliyev.

    The draft was adopted after voting. 

    Notably, R. Rzayev served as the Chairman of Supreme Court since April 19, 2005, and since that time he is a member of the Judicial-Legal Council.

