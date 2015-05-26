Supreme Court Chairman: Our further work should strengthen confidence in judiciary

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The application of provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the precedent law of the European Court of Human Rights has always been a priority for us. The Supreme Court made the special plenum decision on the practice of application of the convention and European Court's precedent law by the national courts. The decision played an important role in training the precedent law in courts and the application of the cases considered."

Report informs that the Chairman of the Supreme Court, Court Legal Council (CLC) member Ramiz Rzayev said it in his speech at the international conference on "The role of the judiciary in a democratic society" dedicated to the 10th anniversary of CLC.

Rzayev noted an increase of the quality of decision-making in courts as a positive development in recent years and said that the cases on referring to the domestic law, as well as, to the norms of international conventions and the precedent of the European Court of Human Rights have risen in making reasoned decisions: "Therefore, the study of the application of the convention and the precedent law should be constantly kept in the center of attention and trainings should continue in this field."

R.Rzayev also said that "e-court" is the future of the Azerbaijani courts: "As the process of improvement of the court's activity is a continuous process, it is required constant work in this field by taking into account the current development trends. Our further work should strengthen confidence in the judiciary. The main goal is to provide the implementation of the fair and legal protection of human rights in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the principles of separation of power and legal state in the administration of justice."