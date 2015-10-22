​Ramil Usubov: "President's successful policy combating crime lays great and responsible objectives on us"

Baku. October 22. REPORT.AZ/ Today, at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) was held a meeting dedicated to the appointment of officers, who graduated from the Police Academy this year and served as a junior staff, to the vacant places of the agencies of Traffic Police Department of Baku city.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov stressed transparency, openness of appointment and based on the principles of justice and noted that in recent years that practice was widely used. He said that, in general, to increase the level of training of staff, their professionalism, governance, debt service, loyalty, efficiency and promotion the necessary attention and care of the young employees are among the main priorities of the country and the leadership of the Interior Ministry.