Ramil Usubov met with Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Interior Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohamand.

Report informs citing the Interior Ministry's press service.

Noting rich history and deep roots of relations between the two strategic allies, special importance by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev towards establishment of these relations on solid foundations, the Interior Minister thanked the Pakistani side for unequivocal support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at all times.

Saeed Khan Mohamand stressed deep roots of friendly and brotherly relations between the states and peoples, expressed satisfaction with rapid development of relations in all spheres in recent years, as well as with the Republic and its capital being one of the safest states and cities of the world.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.