 Top
    Close photo mode

    Punishments tighten in Azerbaijan for littering lifts

    Tightening is mentioned in new Administrative Offences Code

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Punishments for violation of rules of use of residential areas are tightened in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, tightening of punishments is mentioned in new Administrative Offences Code (AOC).

    Thus, in accordance with current AOC, physical persons are warned for violation of rules for use of residential areas, keeping clean common use areas, staircases, lifts, home entrances, areas near houses or fined from three manats to five manats. Officials are warned or fined from fifty manats to sixty manats.

    In accordance with new AOC, physical persons are warned for violation of rules for use of residential areas, keeping clean common use areas, staircases, lifts, home entrances, areas near houses or fined from ten manats to twenty manats. Officials are warned or fined from one hundred manats to one hundred fifty manats. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi