Punishments tighten in Azerbaijan for littering lifts

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Punishments for violation of rules of use of residential areas are tightened in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, tightening of punishments is mentioned in new Administrative Offences Code (AOC).

Thus, in accordance with current AOC, physical persons are warned for violation of rules for use of residential areas, keeping clean common use areas, staircases, lifts, home entrances, areas near houses or fined from three manats to five manats. Officials are warned or fined from fifty manats to sixty manats.

In accordance with new AOC, physical persons are warned for violation of rules for use of residential areas, keeping clean common use areas, staircases, lifts, home entrances, areas near houses or fined from ten manats to twenty manats. Officials are warned or fined from one hundred manats to one hundred fifty manats.