PA Official: It is necessary to modernize and reorganize public administration institutions

"It is necessary to modernize and reorganize public administration institutions to achieve set objectives," said Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Head of the Department for Work and Communication with NGOs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

Report quotes Yusifova as saying the upcoming parliamentary elections will serve to create a more flexible, professional deputy corps.

A PA official said nearly 40 media had joined the paid campaign in connection with the parliamentary elections.

"Media outlets should cover the election objectively," Yusifova added.