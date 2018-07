Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor of Zardab region Suleyman Suleymanov dismissed.

Report was told by the head of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Eldar Sultanov, S.Suleymanov dismissed by order of General Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zakir Garalov.

Notably, Suleyman Suleymanov sacked for shortcomings in his activity.