Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov awarded 'Glory' order

14 January, 2016 09:47

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov was awarded 'Glory' order. Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant order. In accordance with the order, Z.Garalov was awarded for long-term efficient activity at Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies.