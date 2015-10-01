Prosecutor General: Criminal investigation on murder of journalist Rasim Aliyev will be sent to court in the coming days

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It's unacceptable to politicize criminal cases dealt with in the legal plane."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General, Zakir Garalov told the reporters.

He stated that, on the criminal case filed in regard with the murder of journalist Rasim Aliyev, has been created a joint investigative team of the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the issue was discussed extensively: "The detained persons involved in the crime and against them appropriate actions were taken. In the coming days the case will be sent to the court. It is unacceptable to politicize this issue. In any country murders of journalists happen. We are very sorry about this. This is not characteristic of our society."