Promotion campaign for early parliamentary elections to start on January 17

Election documents that are necessary for the candidate's registration in the early parliamentary elections must be submitted to the Constituency Election Commissions starting from December 21 until 10 January at 18:00.

Report informs that this issue was reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Promotion campaign will start on January 17 and end on 8 February at 8:00.

Organizations that intend to hold exit polls in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan must submit their accreditation documents to the Central Election Commission by January 20.

Their registration process must be completed by January 30.