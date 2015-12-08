Azerbaijan tightens prohibitions on municipal service

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prohibitions on municipal service expanded in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, amendments will be made to law 'On Municipal Service'.

Proposed draft amendments discussed in session of Milli Majlis Regional Issues Committee held today. In accordance with proposed amendment, during execution of duties, committing law violations and conducting actions contrary to service, which are considered in law 'On ethical behavior rules of municipal officials' are prohibited, Committee Chairman Arif Rahimzadeh said.

In accordance with another proposed amendment, during execution of duties, municipal officials should comply with Azerbaijani Constitution, law 'On ethical behavior rules of municipal officials' and other law of state.

After discussions draft amendment recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session.