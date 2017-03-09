Professor Lotfi A.Zadeh congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

© President.az

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Professor Emeritus and Director, Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing Lotfi A.Zadeh has sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

The Honourable Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva,

I congratulate you on the occasion of your new appointment as a Vice President of Azerbaijan.

I was really happy to hear about your appointment, because for the last 15 years you worked tirelessly to advance human rights and peace, both in Azerbaijan and the world.

I have always followed your activities with great interest. I am happy and grateful for all the efforts you put in for the prosperity and well-being of Azerbaijan. I can say with confidence that during your tenure as President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan, and Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO, you gained the respect and love of millions of people of the Azerbaijani community and the world, for all your contributions in humanitarian and social projects.

I appreciate your magnificent efforts in establishing social and political connections between Azerbaijan and foreign countries, and your leadership in arranging worldwide international events.

I am confident you will be highly successful in all your work in your new position.

I wish you the best of luck, and I am sure that all your efforts will contribute to the greatness of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is my home country. I am always thinking of the successful future of Azerbaijan and every step towards it will delight me.

With my highest respect and deep appreciation".