Process of registering candidates for early presidential elections starts next week

© Report

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from February 20, candidates for the extraordinary presidential elections (April 11) in Azerbaijan have to submit documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration.

Report informs, according to the calendar plan of the main events and measures for holding the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, documents can be submitted by presidential candidate, plenipotentiary representative of a political party, block of political parties at most 50 days before the elections.

The deadline for submitting documents will expire on March 12 at 18:00.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the announcement of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan. By the order, the Central Election Commission (CEC) was instructed to ensure the appointment of the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018, in accordance with the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.