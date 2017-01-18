Procedure of using 'ASAN Viza' system by foreigners visiting Azerbaijan named

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the laws "On rules of operation of the entry-exit and registration interagency automated retrieval system" and "On approval of level of permit of state authorities for use of information resources in the entry-exit and registration interagency automated retrieval system".

Report informs, PM Artur Rasi-zade signed a document on the amendments.

According to the rule, in order for issuing visas to foreigners and stateless persons through "Viza" subsystem, information mentioned in the legislation about a foreigner is entered in the Interagency Automated Retrieval System (IARS) "Foreigners" information resource in electronic form and a built-identification number is issued.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service carry out relevant inspections on the basis of the information entered. Foreigners are issued visas depending on the results of the investigation.

According to the amendments, in the process of issuing electronic visas via the IARS, application and form information about foreigners and stateless persons, sent through "ASAN Viza", as well scanned copy of photo page of border crossing documents, information on issuance or refusal to provide visa will be sent to the Foreign Ministry, State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service on real time.