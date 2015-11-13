Azerbaijan approves rules for submission of information on donations received by NGOs

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved "Rules on Submission of Information on Amount of Donations received by Non-governmental Organization (NGOs), as well as Branches or Representative Offices of Non-governmental Organizations of Foreign Countries and Donating Persons".

Report informs, these rules regulate order for submission of information regarding donations - the aids issued by Azerbaijani citizen or legal person taken into state registration in Azerbaijan, branch or representative office of foreign legal person without any task for achieving any goal before non-governmental organization as well as branches or representative offices of non-governmental organizations of foreign countries as funds and (or) in other material form to the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Non-governmental organization shall present information regarding amount of the donation and donating persons to the Justice Ministry not later than 15 days from receiving donation for the purpose of entry of grants, service agreements and donations into register.

Donated funds are received to the bank account of non-governmental organization by transfer. Under its Charter non-governmental organization with main purpose of charity may receive donation up to 200 manats in cash.

Bank operations and other procedures regarding donations, for which information have not been submitted, will not be provided.