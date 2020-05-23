Top

Prime Minister of Nakhchivan appointed

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has signed the decision of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the appointment of Sabuhi Mammadov as Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Notably, the second session of the Supreme Assembly of the sixth convocation was held today. The meeting also considered the appointment of the Prime Minister of the autonomous republic.

Sabuhi Mammadov previously served as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

