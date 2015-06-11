​Press Council addresses to the journalists over I European Games

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Press Council (PC) addressed to the journalists over I European Games.

The PC statement received by Report, said that a new event will be held in the history of Azerbaijan tomorrow: "The First European games start in Baku we congratulate you all on this occasion and wish you every success in covering games.

I European Games are an important event for our nation and state, and we are proud of it. Sharing these moments is not only an expression of joy, but also our important civilian mission.

Among the factors, contributing to the importance of this mission is not only a professional approach to work, and our patriotism, due to negative all-out information war campaign launched against Azerbaijan in connection with the I European Games

An appeal sent by the International Network for the exchange of information freedom of expression (IFEX) journalistic structure of the world and human rights organizations provides one more reason for such thoughts. The central office İFEX located in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The appeal urges to join the campaign on Twitter, against carrying out I European games in Azerbaijan".