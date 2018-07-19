Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy viewed exhibition dedicated to Shah Ismayil Khatai

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of “Treasury of Eternity” exhibition dedicated to the great son, warrior and poet of the Azerbaijani people Shah Ismayil Khatai has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella viewed the exhibition.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Uffizi Gallery, Heydar Aliyev Center, Italian Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Director of the Uffizi Gallery Eike Schmidt noted that the exhibition reflects Shah Ismayil’s and his son and successor Shah Tahmasib’s ruling periods.

Participants of the event then viewed “Mini Azerbaijan” exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The exhibition features the rich architectural samples of Azerbaijan through the model of Azerbaijan's historical and architectural buildings. One of the demonstrated exhibits is the model of the Baku Expo 2025. A plan of the 295 hectare area is exhibited here.

The exhibition of classic cars is one of the interesting ones showcased at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

President of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov said that the exhibition, a joint project of the Federation and the Heydar Aliyev Center, features cars produced in Germany, USA, France, Italy, Great Britain and the former Soviet republics since the inception of the automotive industry in late 19th century.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella pointed out that they were impressed with the exhibitions at the Heydar Aliyev Center.