Presidential order grants scholarships to Haji Aliyev and Magomedrasul Majidov

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on granting the personal scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the order says that Haji Aliyev (61 kg) has claimed a gold medal at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France who became three-time world champion in free-style wrestling and Magomedrasul Majidov (+91 kg) who became 3-time Olympic champion in World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Germany have further enhanced the fame of Azerbaijani sport.

Three-time world champions Haji Aliyev Azer and Magomedrasul Majidov Yusupovich will be awarded with the personal scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani sports.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to address issues arising from this order.