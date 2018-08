© Report.az

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to reward Vahid Ahmadov the Shohrat (Glory) Order.

Report informs, according to Presidential order Vahid Gazmammad Ahmadov was awarded the Order of Glory for active participation in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

Notably, V. Ahmadov was born on April 2, 1947 in village of Gonagkend, Guba district. At present he is a deputy of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).