Presidential order awards military servicemen of Internal Troops - LIST

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award military servicemen of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Report informs, according to order, on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of Internal Troops of Ministry of Internal Affairs, below listed servicemen have been awarded for their participation in restoration of territorial integrity of the state, showing courage during battles, distinguished services during fulfilment of their official duties and tasks of military unit.

“For Motherland" medal

Ilyasov Etibar Suleyman oglu – colonel

Hasanov Cherkez Mukhtar oglu – ensign (posthumously)

“For Bravery” medal

Aghasiyev Vugar Vagif oglu – soldier (posthumously)

Ilyasov Shamil Kamil oglu – soldier (posthumously).

“For Military Srevices” medal

Abbasov Mahammad Ahmad oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Aghayev Ilham Miri oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Aliyev Rauf Fazil oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Aliyev Sahil Asaf oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Maharramov Elshan Ingilab oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Mammadov Amid Gaga oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Mammadov Ramin Israfil oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Piriyev Magsud Mehman oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Rustamov Aladdin Shami oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Rzayev Javad Khanahməd oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Shahmarov Shahin Aligulu oglu –lieutenant-colonel of medical service

Yuzbashiyev Kanan Mahammad oglu – lieutenant-colonel

Asadov Aliname Shakir oglu – major

Garayev Huseyn Arrahman oglu – major

Nuraliyev Asif Tofig oglu – major

Guliyev Samir Jalal oglu – captain