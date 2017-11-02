 Top
    Presidential order awards employees of Sumgayit State University

    They awarded for contribution to development of education

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Sumgait State University employees with "Tərəqqi" (Progress) medal.

    Report informs, according to the order, below-mentioned employees of the Sumgayit State University have been awarded "Progress" medal on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the University and for their contribution to the development of education:

    Aghayev Ulduz Kheyrulla

    Huseynov Agil Hamid

    Huseynov Galib Siraj

    Isgandarova Nigar Valish

    Mustafayev Musa Musa

    Mustafayev Valeh Azad

    Talibov Natig Hasan

