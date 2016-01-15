Presidential order appoints Minister of Communications and High Technologies

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev inked order on appointment Ramin Guluzadeh to the post of Minister of Communications and High Technologies.

Report informs, in accordance with the order, Ramin Namig Guluzadeh appointed Minister of Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with another order of the President, Ramin Guluzadeh dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Communications and High Technologies.