Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to dismiss Fazil Asad Mammadov from the post of Minister of Taxes of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, by another order of President Ilham Aliyev, Mikayil Chingiz Jabbarov has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Education.

By the third Presidential order, Mikayil Jabbarov has been appointed the Minister of Taxes.