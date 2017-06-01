 Top
    Presidential order appoints Kamal Abdullayev the AUL Rector

    President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointment of Kamal Abdullayev (Kamal Abdulla) to the post of rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL).

    Report informs, according to order, Kamal Mehdi Abdullayev was appointed as a Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

    Notably, earlier, Kamal Abdullayev served as the State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Notably, Afghan Abdullayev worked as AUL Acting rector. 

