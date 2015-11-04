Presidential order allocates 2.1 million manats to State Border Service

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On measures to strengthen the material-technical base of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, in accordance with the Presidential order, 2.1 millon manats allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund to the State Border Servicefor the aim of strengthening the material-technical base .

Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure allocation of funds as envisaged in the order.