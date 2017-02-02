 Top
    Presidential award will be given to 6 young Azerbaijanis - LIST

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On presenting Presidential Award for Youth in 2017".

    Report informs, according to the order, following persons will be presented Presidential Award for Youth in 2017 for distinguishing in the fields of culture, science, education and social activities:

    Baghirov Emil Ogtay

    Israyilova Aygun Alimardan

    Majidova Maryam Teymur

    Seyidov Mirhasan Mirheydar

    Sukhostat Lyudmila Valentinovna

    Vakilov Vurghun Mehman.

