Presidential Aide urges to stop the campaign against Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Some western circles often issue statements against Azerbaijan "on political prisoners". The issues related to freedom of speech and press are raised and it is claimed that there is no freedom of speech in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a member of the Council of Europe for about 15 years. It also means that, who is not satisfied with Azerbaijani court, may apply to the European Court."

Report informs, Assistant of Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Affairs, Head of Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov said at a press conference in Baku.

He noted that there is no political prisoners in Azerbaijan: "Some persons being defended by the western circles, are accused of specific Articles. Azerbaijan is a legal state. There is a full freedom of political activity and 55 political parties in the country. The ideas of 'There are political prisoners in Azerbaijan. Freedom of press does not exist in the country' are wrong."

A.Hasanov stressed that some western circles politicize sport: "We got the facts that there are some forces trying to direct the Azerbaijan's policy to another way by approaching subjectively. We observe it in various international organizations' activities.

We are trying to go our own way independently and convey the essence of our actions to the world. Unfortunately, the campaigns against Azerbaijan are being carried out. In this regard, we have the facts. We regret and urge them to stop this campaign."